Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lake wind advisory is in effect until 4 am this morning. Temperatures will stay muggy in the low 70s. Patchy dense fog will create low visibility for the morning commute.

Latest Alerts

Most of today looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 later in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon up until around sunset. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows will be down near 70 early Wednesday morning with patchy fog across the region. Highs will be a little warmer in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows near 70 and highs near 90 are expected Thursday and Friday with slightly better storms chances in the afternoon.

We are expecting a cold front to be near the region this weekend bringing higher rain chances for the July 4th weekend. Higher rain chances this weekend should keep highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday through next Monday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.