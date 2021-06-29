Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated storms next few afternoons. Higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated summer showers are possible until around sunset. Overnight will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Patchy dense fog and low level clouds are expected around sunrise Wednesday. Lows tonight will stay muggy near 70. Winds will be light overnight out of the south.

Rain chances going up Friday and Saturday with our next approaching front.
Rain chances going up Friday and Saturday with our next approaching front.(WRDW)

Watch out for patchy dense fog early Wednesday morning. Highs will be a seasonal in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows near 70 and highs near 90 are expected Thursday with isolated shower and storms forming in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region Friday into Saturday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. More clouds and higher rain chances will keep highs in mid to upper 80s both afternoons. Over an inch of rain looks likely for most of the CSRA between Friday and Saturday.

The cold front is expected to push south of the region by Saturday night bringing us lower humidity and drier conditions July 4th Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to reach the mid 60s and highs in the afternoon will be below average in the mid 80s. Sunday looks mostly dry at the moment, but that could change based on how far south the front reaches. Keep it here for updates.

