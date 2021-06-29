Augusta shelters ready for hurricane season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re well into hurricane season now with a tropical storm making landfall in just the last few hours. Now we’re learning new information about how Augusta plans to handle out of town evacuees when the hurricanes come this year.

Last year hurricane evacuees were put in hotels to keep them safe from hurricane Dorian and the Coronavirus. But as the pandemic is winding down changes are being made. The Red Cross and Augusta’s Emergency Management are doing their best to prepare for the worst in order to keep you safe.

Hurricane shelters are back this year but with some changes.

“There will be much more space between all the cots so that will be a much smaller population in each shelter,” said Susan Everitt, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia.

Each cot will be 60 feet apart cutting the number of evacuees by a third. During Hurricane Dorian in 2019 Augusta took in 1,300 evacuees. During hurricane Irma in 2017 they helped 3,000 evacuees.

“We’re asking and requiring that all of our staff and guests to wear masks. Still ensuring enhanced safety protocols and cleaning protocols. Lots of hand sanitizer and wipes,” said Everitt.

Which means Augusta’s Emergency Management will have to work three times as hard to find larger shelters and more of them. Susan Everitt from the Red Cross is confident in their abilities.

“We’ve been working very hard with our partners for many many many months to ensure that everyone is ready to help our guests who come in if any who need our help this year,” she said.

Even this far from the coast you need to be prepared. You never know when flooding or spin off tornadoes can bring a hurricane sized problem to your doorstep.

“You should have a kit for two weeks worth just in case we lose electricity for a long period of time so make sure you have food, water, cleaning supplies, paper supplies, everything you might need,” she said.

And a little fun fact if you have an Amazon Alexa you can update her skills to include important hurricane safety information, first aid instruction, and everywhere local blood drives are.

