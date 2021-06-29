Advertisement

Aiken man charged with stabbing woman

Michael McKinney
Michael McKinney(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing charges for stabbing a woman this past weekend.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to a home on Boothe Road for a case of aggravated assault last Saturday.

When they arrived, a female victim exited the home holding a bloody towel around her left hand, an incident report states.

The victim told officers 60-year-old Michael McKinney got mad at her for not having drugs for him and for refusing to engage in sexual intercourse.

McKinney reportedly came at the victim with a knife. She told officer she attempted to fight him off but in the process, her left hand was cut and the suspect stabbed her in a bicep, the incident report reads.

McKinney was detained the same day and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

