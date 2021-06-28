Advertisement

With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license

Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking punishment for a restaurant deputies raided a couple of weeks ago on suspicion it was serving alcohol to minors and operating as an unlicensed dance club.

The raid happened around 12:20 a.m. June 11 at the Southbound Smokehouse at 1855 Central Ave. In the undercover operation, investigators observed the tables being moved to open up a dance floor with a DJ playing music. Investigators said they identified 10 minors who consumed alcohol in the business and one with a fake ID.

Now on the Augusta Commission agenda for Thursday, city leaders will consider probation, suspension or revocation of the alcohol and business license for Southbound for “failure to comply with the alcohol ordinance, dance ordinance and occupation tax ordinance.”

The sheriff’s agency wrote a letter seeking the action.

READ THE LETTER FROM SHERIFF’S AGENCY:

The agency said over the past several months, it has received complaints in reference to noise complaints and underage drinking at Southbound Smokehouse.

The alcohol license and the business license can be suspended, revoked or placed on probation pursuant to the following violations and codes:

  • Operating as a bar/nightclub; the business is classified as a restaurant; the property is not zoned to allow a bar/nightclub use.
  • Furnishing alcoholic beverage to people under 21 years of age.
  • Operating a dance hall without commission approval.

After the raid, the sheriff’s agency said: “The inside of the restaurant was extremely crowded with people standing or dancing, the lights were low and a disco ball was observed lighting the dance floor.” Investigators saw no one inside sitting or eating any food.

Investigators advised the on-duty manager that he was operating a night club without a license and at that time people were asked to leave.

The manager, Sloan Baughman, was cited for not having a dance hall license and furnishing alcohol to people under 21.

