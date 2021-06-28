Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda is a major champion and the new No. 1 in women’s golf.

Korda made two eagles at Atlanta Athletic Club in the final round for a 4-under 68. She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three shots after a duel with Lizette Salas. The duel only lasted for 11 holes. Korda seized control with a three-shot swing on the par-5 12th hole when she made an 8-foot eagle and Salas made bogey. The 22-year-old Korda has won back-to-back weeks.

She’s the first American to reach No. 1 in the world since Stacy Lewis in 2014.

