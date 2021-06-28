Advertisement

Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda is a major champion and the new No. 1 in women’s golf.

Korda made two eagles at Atlanta Athletic Club in the final round for a 4-under 68. She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three shots after a duel with Lizette Salas. The duel only lasted for 11 holes. Korda seized control with a three-shot swing on the par-5 12th hole when she made an 8-foot eagle and Salas made bogey. The 22-year-old Korda has won back-to-back weeks.

She’s the first American to reach No. 1 in the world since Stacy Lewis in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Frozen Cooked Shrimp
CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting

Latest News

Harris English
English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
Guzan makes 4 saves, Atlanta United ties Red Bulls 0-0
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners’ Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule