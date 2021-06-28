Water main break in Grovetown puts residents under boil advisory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Grovetown residents will have to boil water after a water main broke on Sunday.
Officials say the water main behind Pelican’s SnoBalls is currently undergoing repairs after a rupture yesterday afternoon. Residents living near the 100 block of 2nd Avenue within the city of Grovetown have been placed under a boil water advisor until further notice.
Once the advisory is lifted, officials say you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.
