Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast following the formation of a tropical depression.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River.

Forecasters said Monday that the storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

The storm was located about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.

