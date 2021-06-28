Advertisement

South Carolina getting $17M to help Head Start programs

Students sit down for reading session in Monday's summer school class.
Students sit down for reading session in Monday's summer school class.(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is getting more than $17 million in federal money to help programs that promote school readiness for young children from lower-income families.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Friday the state would get the money for its Head Start programs.

The payout is part of the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief legislation that Congress passed in March solely with Democratic votes. It comes in addition to the $709 million the state has already received to help the state’s childcare providers reopen and keep costs down for families.

Clyburn says the influx will particularly help low-income and rural communities across the state, as the pandemic improves and parents go back to work.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

