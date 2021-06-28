Advertisement

South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits

Fresh produce
Fresh produce
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is announcing an end to a federally approved boost in food assistance, effective Aug. 1.

The change affects families receiving aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, program.

Since March 2020, emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment.

About 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients, are receiving SNAP in South Carolina.

MORE | Aiken County schools to hold hiring event today

Effective Aug. 1, all SNAP households will go back to receiving the monthly benefit amount they got before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boost in benefits was substantial.

SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses and other federal eligibility requirements.

But as an example, a four-person SNAP household whose normal benefit was $230 a month before the pandemic was eligible to receive an additional $552 emergency allotment for a monthly total of $782. That extra money will go away Aug. 1.

For more information on the program, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap.

The announcement came on the Monday after South Carolina and Georgia both opted out of the additional pandemic unemployment benefits. The governors of the states made the changes as many employers face a labor shortage that some believe has been fueled by jobless aid that could be more lucrative than employment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
JoeFest
JoeFest comic convention comes back in full swing
Augusta business owner brings a taste of luxury to traditional picnics
Augusta business owner brings a taste of luxury to everyday picnics
Pastor
Aiken County pastor honored for 65 years of service