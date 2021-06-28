Advertisement

Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021.(David Gray/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics. She is a four-time gold medalist.

That includes one in singles and three in doubles with her older sister, Venus. Williams did not want to say why she is skipping the trip to Japan. She was asked about her Olympic plans during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday. The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year.

Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether he will compete in Tokyo.

