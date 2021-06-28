Sen. Tim Scott announces reelection bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said one of the reasons he is running for re-election to the Senate is to return to the “good ol’ days,” and by that, he means the Trump Administration.

During a relaunch rally Monday, Scott told supporters he wants to keep acting as a check on President Joe Biden but that he needs South Carolina’s support to do so.

“Please, please re-elect me,” he said. “Not even a question, I ain’t too proud to beg.”

Scott is fighting for six more years in the U.S. Senate.

Some political analysts think this won’t be a tough race for the senator since during the past eight years in office, he has managed to keep a stronghold on the base and win over some moderates while also keeping the favor of former President Donald Trump.

Scott said he will not seek re-election after this race.

But he sidestepped a question of whether he is considering a potential presidential run.

“I’ve never found it helpful to think about anything other than the job at hand and the job at hand is winning,” he said.

He praised the Trump Administration, saying the “good ol’ days” were not that long ago, and that almost seven months ago, “we were in hog heaven.”

He criticized the Biden Administration, telling supporters Biden wants to raise their taxes.

He also spoke about race relations.

“I know the challenges that come with being belittled, passed on the color of my skin,” he said. “But I can also tell you without a single doubt, without a single doubt, that America is not a racist country.”

He said he thinks South Carolina is the poster child of progress when it comes to race relations.

But while campaigning in South Carolina, there was still a lot of talk about debates happening in DC.

He said the bipartisan police reform bill he is spearheading is going well.

“We are making progress, meeting every day on it and I hope we are going to have a product people can say yay or nay to,” he said.

But he is less optimistic about an infrastructure bill.

“Sincerity matters in the process,” he said. “That’s all I can tell you.”

Political Science Professor Gibbs Knotts says these bipartisan efforts help boost Scott’s chances, but he is already starting pretty well ahead of the competition.

“He has gotten really strong support from the Republican base. They like him. They like his voting record. He is that double threat,” Knotts said. “If you are thinking about being a U.S. Senator from South Carolina, challenging Tim Scott is not a good opportunity.”

Scott made a few mentions of Trump in his announcement video and his speeches. But he said we would have to wait and see when asked about the possibility of seeing the former president on the campaign trail with him.

Scott’s team said Monday he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he launches his third statewide campaign in the Palmetto State.

Then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate in 2013 to replace Sen. Jim DeMint, who had announced plans to resign to become president of the Heritage Foundation.

He won his first full term to the Senate in 2016.

Two Democrats, State Rep. Krystle Matthews and Angela Geter from Spartanburg, have announced plans to challenge Scott.

