Advertisement

Salley man charged with threatening to shoot woman in Aiken

Hasheem Glover
Hasheem Glover(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Salley man is facing charges for threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend in Aiken during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hasheem K. Glover, 21, was charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash - 1st degree, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and 1st degree burglary, according to arrest records.

Around 4 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Dexter Street NE in Aiken in reference to a male threatening to shoot a woman, according to an incident report.

MORE | Second suspect arrested in Batesburg-Leesville shooting that killed child

Officers found Glover walking down Chatfield Street while armed with a pistol and carrying a small bag of marijuana.

Police spoke to the victim who identified herself as Glover’s ex-girlfriend. She stated they broke up approximately a year ago but that she let him spend the night at her house.

The victim told officers the two got into an argument and Glover attempted to stop her from leaving the home. The victim was eventually able to exit the home but the suspect reportedly followed her to her car, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, an incident report states.

MORE | $100,000 reward offered for info that solves Murdaugh family killings

Glover was charged shortly after the incident and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
1 dead as crashes bring Interstate 520 to a standstill in south Augusta
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?

Latest News

Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
Deputies investigating homicide on Hillwood Lane in Augusta
gas prices
Gas prices zoom upward in Augusta but remain below average for Peach State
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, health dept. says
Travis Price and his attorney hold a news conference on June 28 regarding Price's controversial...
Rock Hill suspect addresses media for first time since controversial arrest