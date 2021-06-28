Roadway roundup: Nighttime work to continue on I-20, but not during holiday weekend

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, work continues on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

Crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the project area June 29 and June 30, weather permitting.

Work continues eastbound from McDuffie into Columbia County this week.

Closures will wrap up the following morning prior to rush hour.

There are 41 locations marked for new material east and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit.

In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back. Work schedules are dependent on concrete availability and other factors.

Lane closures to be suspended for holiday period

No work on the I-20 slabs will occur during the mandated July Fourth holiday period restrictions running from noon July 2 to 10 p.m. July 6.

That’s the period when the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related closures on interstate highways to make things easier for holiday travelers.

While lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT encourages motorists to exercise caution as crews may still be working in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

In South Carolina, lane closures will be suspended on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work from 6 a.m. July 2 through 10 p.m. July 6.

Across the CSRA ...

Due to equipment issues and concrete plant scheduling requirements, an Augusta Canal bridge deck pour and accompanying I-20 east traffic impacts were canceled for the night of June 24 and rescheduled for June 30.

Various sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries. Work has begun on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Moss Creek Drive. The temporary lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from June 30 to July 2 at 123 Moss Creek Drive to replace stormwater utilities.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

A temporary closure is planned on Lewiston Road in the northbound right-turn lane from the Interstate 20 bridge to Sugarcreek Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 to July 2. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

