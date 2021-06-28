Advertisement

Report: Burning warehouse staff delayed calling firefighters

An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
An explosion caused a fire at a warehouse at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.((Brantley County Emergency Management Agency))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Georgia investigators say managers of a burning warehouse next to a residential neighborhood waited a day before calling the local fire department for help. A large pile of wood pellets caught fire last month and destroyed a vast warehouse operated by the company Logistec at the Port of Brunswick.

A report by investigators for Georgia’s state insurance and fire safety commissioner says Logistec employees initially responded to the fire threat with a private “fire brigade” before calling the Brunswick Fire Department on May 2. Their report says the fire grew so large it threatened nearby residences and firefighters had to stay on the scene for weeks.

Logistec did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

No one was injured in the fire.

