‘Out here trying to eat’: Stephens, Tiafoe win at Wimbledon

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens have pulled off two of the biggest wins on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

Both Americans are ranked outside the Top 50 at the moment but did not play like it Monday against top-10 seeds. Stephens beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4, and Tiafoe beat French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Kvitova is seeded No. 10. Tsitsipas is seeded No. 3. Stephens is ranked No. 73, but as her friend Tiafoe reminded everyone Monday, she won the 2017 U.S. Open and was the runner-up at the 2018 French Open.

