Advertisement

Nelly Korda a major winner and face of American women’s golf

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda is a major champion and the new face of American women in golf.

It was only fitting that Korda shared two big hugs on Sunday at Atlanta Athletic Club with her older sister. One was right before she teed off and Jessica Korda was making the turn. The other was on the 18th green after Nelly polished off her three-shot victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Competition is part of the Korda DNA. Their father won a Grand Slam event in tennis at the Australian Open.

Their younger brother is playing at Wimbledon this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Sloane Stephens from Wikipedia
‘Out here trying to eat’: Stephens, Tiafoe win at Wimbledon
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during...
Foot fault: Young injured ankle in freak encounter with ref
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands...
Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame
Harris English
English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff