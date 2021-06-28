Nelly Korda a major winner and face of American women’s golf

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda is a major champion and the new face of American women in golf.

It was only fitting that Korda shared two big hugs on Sunday at Atlanta Athletic Club with her older sister. One was right before she teed off and Jessica Korda was making the turn. The other was on the 18th green after Nelly polished off her three-shot victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Competition is part of the Korda DNA. Their father won a Grand Slam event in tennis at the Australian Open.

Their younger brother is playing at Wimbledon this week.

