Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 to split a four-game series.

Muller was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start. He retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter.

Ender Inciarte’s catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth.

