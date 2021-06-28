Advertisement

Mariners’ Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the team beating the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 3-0. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday’s game, which was postponed by rain.

