Learn the basics of business with Augusta Library webinar

By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you would like guidance on how to start up your business, a webinar happening today could provide some insight.

It’s the Startup Sharp virtual program. It will teach you the basic elements of business and help you develop your small business plan. It will feature guidance from business consultants and mentors.

It starts today at 10 a.m. and you can participate through the Augusta Public Libary social media pages. The program is free.

This event is brought to you by the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library and the Greater Aiken SCORE.

