Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame

(AP) - Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9.

He has spent 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media. Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president in 2019. He took over from Jeff Idelson, who had the job since 2008. Mead said in April he was quitting in mid-May, and Idelson returned as interim president. He will stay on the job until Rawitch starts.

