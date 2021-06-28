Advertisement

Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players' offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9.

He has spent 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media. Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president in 2019. He took over from Jeff Idelson, who had the job since 2008. Mead said in April he was quitting in mid-May, and Idelson returned as interim president. He will stay on the job until Rawitch starts.

