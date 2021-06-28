Job fairs bringing new opportunities to CSRA following pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Now hiring’ that’s the message on dozens of signs around our area. Aiken County Schools, Richmond County Schools, and the city of Augusta are all looking for workers.

Job seekers are out today in Aiken. The school district is looking for new custodians for several different schools. The district told us they’re also looking for 67 teachers to fill positions for the coming school year. We’ve been hearing from employers for weeks about the need for workers and the hunt is on all across the CSRA.

Andrew Nobles anxiously awaits a final interview.

“I became unemployed in March of 2020 because of the pandemic,” said Nobles.

He’s one of many who came to an Aiken County career fair. The school district is looking for people with motivation.

“Most of the employers today, they’re looking for folks to actually come to work. I think that’s one of the greatest challenges, is people in general to come to work,” said Kenneth Lott, Director of the Aiken County Career Center.

Additional $300 benefits to the unemployed in both Georgia and South Carolina have ended. Additional pandemic SNAP benefits in South Carolina ending August 1.

“You see the unemployment is starting to disappear, folks are having to get back to work, you see we’re having a worker shortage across this country, certainly here in Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, Augusta District 1 Representative.

It’s why the city of Augusta is trying to get more people filling out job applications.

“We’ll have a job fair, with about 60 industries on hand to offer on spot job interviews and hiring, so that folks can get right back into work during these tough times,” said Commissioner Johnson.

They’re also starting a new program called the GROW Program. It’s a workshop to help people prep for interviews and beef up their resume.

But back in Aiken, “Going back to my normal routine which is working. And that’s what I really wanna get back to,” said Nobles.

Andrew Nobles walked out with a job offer. And many across the CARA are just one call away from getting back on their feet too.

The Augusta Job Fair will be July 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KROC Center. If you’re interested in the GROW Program visit: Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development or their Facebook page.

