Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland has held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open.
Hovland finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole. He birdied the par-five to seal the win.
