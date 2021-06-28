Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland has held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open.

Hovland finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole. He birdied the par-five to seal the win.

