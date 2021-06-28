Advertisement

Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, follows his drive from the ninth tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links...
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, follows his drive from the ninth tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the semifinals of the USGA Amateur Golf Championship Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Hovland won his match against Cole Hammer 3 and 2. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland has held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open.

Hovland finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole. He birdied the par-five to seal the win.

