Advertisement

Guzan makes 4 saves, Atlanta United ties Red Bulls 0-0

901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Bradley Guzan had four saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 tie Sunday.

Guzan had his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (2-2-6). Carlos Coronel had three saves — including diving stops in the 78th and 83rd minutes — for the Red Bulls (4-5-1). The Red Bulls have lost only one of their 11 meetings (including playoffs) with seven wins and three draws against Atlanta United.

Atlanta’s 0.45 points per match against the Red Bulls is its lowest against any MLS opponent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Frozen Cooked Shrimp
CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting

Latest News

Harris English
English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff
Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners’ Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule