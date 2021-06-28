Advertisement

Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury has returned a no bill against a former Georgia State Trooper that was fired after a shooting in Screven County in 2020.

No bill means that the grand jury does not recommend charges for the defendant.

Former trooper, Jake Thompson, shot and killed 60-year-old Julian Lewis in Screven County after a police chase following an attempted traffic stop.

According to an incident report, on Friday, August 14, 2020, in coordination with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thompson, age 27, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to investigators, on August 7, Thompson attempted to stop Lewis for a traffic violation around 9:20 p.m. on Stoney Pond Road.

According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, Lewis refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads.

The GBI says the Thompson initiated a “precision intervention technique” and the car came to a stop in a ditch. Thompson fired one round, striking Lewis.

Thompson was fired and charged with murder.

Thompson was hired by the Georgia State Patrol on July 28, 2013.

News 12 will provide updates as they become available.

