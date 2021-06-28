Gas prices zoom upward in Augusta but remain below average for Peach State

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have risen an average of 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, but Augusta gas prices have risen by more than double that amount.

The good news is that even with the rise, gas prices here are still below the state average.

In Augusta, gas is averaging $2.85 a gallon, up 4.8 cents per gallon over the course of the past week. Statewide, the price is averaging $2.87 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are unchanged compared to a month ago and stand 91.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.53 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.34 a gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.

AAA reports that Georgia gas prices increased by 2 cents at the pump compared to a week ago as the Independence Day holiday nears. Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is two cents more than a week ago, one cent less than last month and 93 cents more than this time last year.

It costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Despite the latest increase in demand, Georgia motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA-The Auto Club Group Public Affairs Director. “Drivers may see higher pump prices, however, as stocks increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

Across the river in South Carolina

South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week and is averaging $2.80 per gallon a week before Independence Day.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says gas prices in the state are 0.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Their price reports say the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.51 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. This is a difference of 78.0 cents per gallon.

The national picture

On the national scale, analysts say the average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging at $3.09 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy says.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price. With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

From reports by WALB and WCSC