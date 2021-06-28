Advertisement

Foot fault: Young injured ankle in freak encounter with ref

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)((Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn’t beat. A referee.

The Atlanta Hawks’ playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official’s foot in a Game 3 loss to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Young was able to return to the court, but he didn’t have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta’s stunning playoff run. An MRI performed the day after the game showed Young sustained a bone bruise.

He is listed as questionable for Game 4 with the Bucks now leading the series 2-1.

