Advertisement

English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff

Harris English
Harris English
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Harris English made birdie on the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship.

He beat Kramer Hickok after both golfers birdied the final hole of regulation to force the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history. English shot 65 to finish the fourth round at 13 under, then made a 16-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok had missed a 36-foot birdie putt and finished the playoff with eight consecutive pars. The tour record for a sudden death playoff is 11 holes in the 1949 Motor City Open, when Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff were declared co-winners by mutual agreement due to darkness.

Four other events have reached an eighth playoff hole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Frozen Cooked Shrimp
CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting

Latest News

Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
Guzan makes 4 saves, Atlanta United ties Red Bulls 0-0
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners’ Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule