Deputies investigating homicide on Hillwood Lane in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been called to the scene of a homicide on Hillwood Lane.

They were at the scene around 2 p.m. on the block-long street of mostly single-story sprawling one-story homes. The neighborhood is just north of Wheeler Road and between Westminister Schools of Augusta and St. Luke Anglican Catholic Church.

The sheriff’s agency confirmed the incident to News 12, which has a crew on the way.

