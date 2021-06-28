Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear to partly cloudy this morning. Lows will stay sticky in the upper 60s to near 70.

Our summer pattern looks persistent early this week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures today through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures through Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

A tropical wave will move closer to the GA/SC coastline this afternoon. The NHC has upgraded this system to a 50% of development over the next 2-5 days.

Tropics Outlook (WRDW)

Most of the impacts will be along the coastline in the form of rough surf, showers, and thunderstorms. Afternoon rainfall will be possible here in the CSRA along with breezier conditions, winds will be out of the ESE between 10-15 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph.

Rain chances stay on the higher side through most of the week and look to climb for the 4th of July Weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates on the forecast.

