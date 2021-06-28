Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tropical Depression Four is heading towards the GA/SC coastline this afternoon and track over the CSRA later tonight. Most of the impacts will be along the coastline in the form of rough surf, showers, and thunderstorms. We are expecting scattered tropical downpours this afternoon into most of tonight as the system moves inland. There is a marginal flood risk area wide for mainly flood prone areas. We aren’t expecting much wind from this system, but it will be breezier than usual tonight with east winds between 8-15 mph. A lake wind advisory is in effect until 4 am Tuesday. Temperatures will stay muggy tonight in the low 70s.

T.D. 4 will track over the CSRA tonight bringing rain and breezy conditions. (WRDW)

Most of Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 later in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon up until around sunset. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows will be down near 70 early Wednesday morning with patchy fog across the region. Highs will be a little warmer in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows near 70 and highs near 90 are expected Thursday and Friday with slightly better storms chances in the afternoon.

We are expecting a cold front to be near the region this weekend bringing higher rain chances for the July 4th weekend. Higher rain chances this weekend should keep highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday through next Monday. Keep it here for updates.

