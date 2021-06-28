Advertisement

Crashes bring Interstate 520 to a standstill in south Augusta

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the morning of June 28.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two wrecks on Bobby Jones Expressway have snarled the morning commute for drivers in south Augusta.

Westbound traffic was at a standstill from the South Carolina state line to Doug Barnard Parkway, and eastbound traffic was at a standstill between Old Louisville Road and Doug Barnard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

On the eastbound side of I-520, all lanes are blocked after a wreck at Doug Barnard, according to the department. The crash is expected to be cleared by noon.

On the westbound side, two trucks were involved in a crash that shut down the left lane, according to the department. That crash is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m., according to the department.

A witness told News 12 that it appeared a vehicle had gone off an overpass and into a creek about a quarter mile east of Doug Barnard. He said traffic came to a standstill around 7 a.m.

By 7:54 a.m., eastbound traffic was moving on the highway up to Doug Barnard, where vehicles were being diverted.

Across the river in South Carolina ...

  • A crash Monday morning closed one lane of Jefferson Davis Highway at Duncan Road. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant

Latest News

If you would like guidance on how to start up your business, a webinar happening today could...
Learn the basics of business with Augusta Library webinar
Handshake.
Aiken County schools to hold hiring event today
Boil water advisory after water main break, repair
Water main break in Grovetown puts residents under boil advisory
*
S.C. officials offer free testing for HIV, sexual diseases