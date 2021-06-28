Crashes bring Interstate 520 to a standstill in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two wrecks on Bobby Jones Expressway have snarled the morning commute for drivers in south Augusta.

Westbound traffic was at a standstill from the South Carolina state line to Doug Barnard Parkway, and eastbound traffic was at a standstill between Old Louisville Road and Doug Barnard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

On the eastbound side of I-520, all lanes are blocked after a wreck at Doug Barnard, according to the department. The crash is expected to be cleared by noon.

On the westbound side, two trucks were involved in a crash that shut down the left lane, according to the department. That crash is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m., according to the department.

A witness told News 12 that it appeared a vehicle had gone off an overpass and into a creek about a quarter mile east of Doug Barnard. He said traffic came to a standstill around 7 a.m.

By 7:54 a.m., eastbound traffic was moving on the highway up to Doug Barnard, where vehicles were being diverted.

Across the river in South Carolina ...

A crash Monday morning closed one lane of Jefferson Davis Highway at Duncan Road. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

