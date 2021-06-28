Columbia County Animal Services holds $10 adoption special for cats

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to adopt a cat for a small fee, Columbia County Animal Services has a their Cool Cats of Summer adoption event. The special is going on for two weeks, so for $10 you can bring home a new friend.

Over 26 cats are still available for adoption.

“Currently we have our Summer is Cool with our kittens and our cats. We have quite a few in the facility so we have reduced the adoption fee to 10 dollars. With that 10 dollars some are already spayed and neutered, some have received their first shots,” said Linda Glasscock, manager of Columbia County Animal Services.

For more information on the shelter or on adopting a new furry friend, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.