Advertisement

Columbia County Animal Services holds $10 adoption special for cats

By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to adopt a cat for a small fee, Columbia County Animal Services has a their Cool Cats of Summer adoption event. The special is going on for two weeks, so for $10 you can bring home a new friend.

Over 26 cats are still available for adoption.

“Currently we have our Summer is Cool with our kittens and our cats. We have quite a few in the facility so we have reduced the adoption fee to 10 dollars. With that 10 dollars some are already spayed and neutered, some have received their first shots,” said Linda Glasscock, manager of Columbia County Animal Services.

For more information on the shelter or on adopting a new furry friend, visit their website or their Facebook page.

MORE: | Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Going green. Augusta says it’s putting its money where its mouth is to make that a reality. And...
Augusta goes green, city transit system launches new electric bus
Going green. Augusta says it’s putting its money where its mouth is to make that a reality. And...
Electric buses coming to Augusta
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says
‘Now hiring’ that’s the message on dozens of signs around our area. Aiken County Schools,...
Getting people back to work
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting