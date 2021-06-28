Advertisement

Candlelight vigil planned for McCormick County murder victim

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCORMICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A candlelight vigil is planned tonight for a man who was shot dead last week in McCormick County.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is being charged with murder after an early morning shooting left Samuel Isiah Morgan dead on Thursday.

Darren Fredrico Reid is charged with murder after the shooting after a fight in front of a house in the 900 block of Belfield Road.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. and found Reid on the porch. He had been shot twice in the chest.

Reid was arrested on the scene, taken into custody and transported to jail.

The Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization announced early Monday it would will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan at 7 p.m. today in the McCormick County Courthouse Parking lot.

