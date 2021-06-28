Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Capital Gazette dedicates shooting memorial
File: Gas prices in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 15
Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer
Work continues on repairing Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.
Roadway roundup: Nighttime work to continue on I-20, but not during holiday weekend