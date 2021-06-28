Advertisement

Augusta goes green, city transit system launches new electric bus

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Going green. Augusta says it’s putting its money where its mouth is to make that a reality. And they’re doing it with a launch of a new electric bus. The city of Augusta is pushing forward with their efforts to “Go green.” Today they hosted a trial launch of an electric bus.

Mayor Hardie Davis says the conversation to move Augusta to zero-emission vehicles has been talked about for years, and now they are working to get a federal grant to start the go green process throughout the transit system. This is the first sign of green in the city.

Four companies are competing to create an electric bus for the city of Augusta. This the first example.

“You’ve got more room in these, lower cost of maintenance, but it’s also more accessible. We’re going to collect data that allows us to understand how to move these across our route lines in the city of Augusta,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The deputy director of Augusta Transit says going electric means fuel and maintenance bills will go down. Dr. Oliver Page says he hopes this makes people that have never ridden Augusta Transit before to try it out.

“You may have a car, but when you see this new energy efficient bus and you may choose to ride it, that’s what we want,” said Dr. Oliver Page, Deputy Director of Augusta Transit. “You may not have a car, but yet you want to ride a bus that is reliable and up to date.”

Mayor Davis says this is part of a larger plan to go green.

“By the year 2030 we’re talking about 10, 15, or even 20 percent of non-emergency vehicles will be zero-emission by that time, so this is just another step in that direction,” said Mayor Davis.

Over the next decade, the city will add 10 electric vehicles and five hybrid ones along with 10 charging stations across the city. Mayor Davis says he hopes they will receive the grant they need to provide electric busses.

“I fully expect us to not only be successful with the grant, but to begin moving towards this from a vehicle standpoint in the city of Augusta,” said Mayor Davis.

And the city is going to rely heavily on you for feedback. Starting tomorrow through Thursday you can ride the bus.

The mayor says the goal is to integrate the busses into the existing transit system. A decision will not be made on a permanent electric bus until the other three companies get a chance to demo theirs this summer.

The Augusta Transit buses will run:

Tuesday June 29, 2021 - #3 Gold Line/East Augusta

Departs Broad Street Transfer Center: 6:30am; 7:50am; 9:10am; 10:30am; 11:50am; 1:10pm

Departs Walton Oaks Apartments: 7:10am; 8:30am; 9:50am; 11:10am; 12:30pm; 1:50pm

Wednesday June 30 - #7 Pink Line/Augusta Mall

Departs Broad Street Transfer Center: 10:30am; 11:50am; 1:10pm; 2:30pm; 3:50pm; 5:10pm

Departs Augusta Mall: 11:10am; 12:30pm; 1:50pm; 3:10pm; 4:30pm; 5:50pm

Thursday July 1 - #5 Green Line/Washington Road

Departs Broad Street Transfer Center: 6:30am; 7:50am; 9:10am; 10:30am; 11:50am; 1:10pm

Departs Social Security Administration: 7:10am; 8:30am; 9:50am; 11:10am; 12:30pm; 1:50pm

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call (706) 821-1719 between 6 a.m. thru 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday. For more information, visit Augusta Transit Routes.

MORE: | Fares are returning next month on Augusta Transit buses

