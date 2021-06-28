Augusta commissioner weighs in on Southbound Smokehouse’s future following underage drinking allegations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We told you earlier this month Augusta commissioners would be hearing about the allegations against Southbound Smokehouse. That will happen this Thursday.

The Southbound on Central Avenue was raided June 11. There were allegations of underage drinking and the restaurant operating as a dance club. In a letter released today the sheriff’s office lays out their case.

That letter details the actions deputies took while inspecting the restaurant and also the things they found inside. We spoke to several people that live in the neighborhood right behind the restaurant and they said the problem started a few months ago. To summarize one man said Southbound was just a bad neighbor.

Loud noise and underage drinking.

“I’ve gotten a few complaints as well as videos that people around the area had send me. And, you know, it is disappointing to get the complaints,” said Commissioner Garrett.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants commissioners to suspend the business and alcohol license at Southbound Smokehouse for violating city code. The letter sent to Augusta’s Planning and Development Director detailing the raid says deputies entered the packed restaurant with audio and video devices on June 11.

They said tables were moved, the kitchen was closed, and the restaurant was operating as a nightclub with a DJ included. They also found a cooler of beer behind the bar.

“You know, one of the very first questions that I raised was, isn’t there an off duty police officer, the restaurant hires, to look at people’s IDs?” said Commissioner Garrett.

The letter says there was an officer and a staff member checking IDs at the door, but underage drinkers told deputies the manager let them in a side door avoiding ID checks.

“Does the liability lie on the officer that they’re required to hire? Or does, you know, still fall in the restaurant?” he said.

Garrett says in his three years as a commissioner, the commission has never suspended a license which would shut down Southbound for 90 days. He thinks it might be a little harsh.

“Yeah lets say correct the problem, but stay in business,” he said.

The Richmond County Sheriffs Office will plead their case to commissioners on Thursday. If the license is suspended they will also have to serve a probation period where the restaurant is open but subject to check-ins by law enforcement and code enforcement to make sure no violations are taking place.

Commissioner Garrett says he want to find out more information about how the underage drinkers got past the officer in the first place and he wants to ensure the consequences commissioners decided are fair for the restaurant.

