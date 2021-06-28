Augusta business owner brings a taste of luxury to everyday picnics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has encouraged people to take advantage of the great outdoors, whether kayaking, camping or even having a picnic.

One local business in our area is putting a new spin on an old tradition.

It’s not your typical picnic with checkerboard blankets and turkey sandwiches.

“I wanted to bring people a picnic in like a new way,” Keosha Parris said. “Something fun something very Instagram-y.”

Parris is the owner of Picnic N Parris. She says since the Garden City is filled with blooming azaleas and beautiful parks, she wanted to bring a new outdoor option for people living in the area: luxury picnics.

“I was on Instagram and saw everyone having these, like, really intimate gatherings. So, I was like, ‘I want to do this,’” Parris said. “I did some research and I didn’t see anything like this in the area, so I was like, let me put this on paper.”

She says people can choose a color scheme, as well as a set-up of two to four, or even book a self-care experience.

“Our motto is let us help you romanticize your life, so we want to take Monday things like a picnic or like your everyday life and make it feel luxurious because I feel like everybody deserves something pretty,” Parris explained.

She says each picnic is specially designed and they also partner with local chefs, musicians, and photographers to enhance your experience.

“This is my labor of love and I put a lot of care and time into this,” Parris said.

And whether outside or inside, from date night to anniversary, they couldn’t be more excited to design an elegant setup and create a unique picnic experience filled with luxury.

“I want people to come out have a good time and enjoy some luxury and in their regular day,” Parris said.

Right now, Picnic N Parris is only accepting bookings on the weekends. For more information or to book a picnic, visit picnicnparris.squarespace.com or contact Parris on the Picnic N Parris Instagram page.

