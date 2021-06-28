Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
Shooting
Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant

Latest News

A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says
Handshake.
Aiken County schools to hold hiring event today
Boil water advisory after water main break, repair
Water main break in Grovetown puts residents under boil advisory
*
S.C. officials offer free testing for HIV, sexual diseases