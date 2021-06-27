Advertisement

Police meet with community to bridge the gap

Law enforcement met with an Augusta neighborhood for a conversation about the role of police in communities
By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A conversation about the role of police in communities is taking the national stage. The death of George Floyd sparked a summer of protests last year, and on Friday, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for his death.

Across the nation, and here at home, leaders are working to bridge the gap between police and communities.

The Richmond and Burke County Sheriff’s Offices met with an Augusta neighborhood today. They say events like this are a great step towards building their relationship.

“Why are our children scared of the police, when they are here in the community to help us?” said Freddie Mae Foundation founder Christopher Mulliens.

Mullins moderated the event. He called the event a soundboard. “That’s what brought me out here, just being able to be a part of this and see what’s going on and hear what’s going on and get the ear of the community,” said Mulliens.

They had the ear of the community for more than an hour. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Board of Education, and NAACP were some of the groups that took questions.

“It’s important for us to know what’s in their head, because how can I be a public servant if I don’t know what’s going on in my community?” said Mulliens.

Jo’Rae Jenkins organized this. She’s been trying to make it happen for more than a year.

“With everything that’s been going on in the last year, year and a half, I’ve just seen that our community, has, like they’re not really connected with law enforcement,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins hopes events like this will help people connect with law enforcement, especially children.

“A lot of times when I come out here, they’re fearful,” said Jenkins. “They’ll see police and they’ll run, but they need to know that they’re here to support.”

The police, and the community, trying to build a better relationship.

“It’s gonna take everybody to come together and say what’s going on in our community, how can we effectively make an impact and change,” said Mulliens.

Mulliens says this event is a good start. He thinks having more events and conversations like this will help the community moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WRDW News 12 at 11 p.m. (recurring) - clipped version
WRDW News 12 at 11 p.m. (recurring) - clipped version

Most Read

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Frozen Cooked Shrimp
CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant
State police in KY are investigating a shooting incident.
UPDATE: Man charged with murder in McCormick County shooting

Latest News

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Two arrested on calmer night of protests following arrest of two brothers in Rock Hill
Two arrested on calmer night of protests following arrest of two brothers in Rock Hill
A 14-year-old pedestrian was killed in St. Francois County, Mo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Orangeburg County