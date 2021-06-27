Police meet with community to bridge the gap

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A conversation about the role of police in communities is taking the national stage. The death of George Floyd sparked a summer of protests last year, and on Friday, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for his death.

Across the nation, and here at home, leaders are working to bridge the gap between police and communities.

The Richmond and Burke County Sheriff’s Offices met with an Augusta neighborhood today. They say events like this are a great step towards building their relationship.

“Why are our children scared of the police, when they are here in the community to help us?” said Freddie Mae Foundation founder Christopher Mulliens.

Mullins moderated the event. He called the event a soundboard. “That’s what brought me out here, just being able to be a part of this and see what’s going on and hear what’s going on and get the ear of the community,” said Mulliens.

They had the ear of the community for more than an hour. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Board of Education, and NAACP were some of the groups that took questions.

“It’s important for us to know what’s in their head, because how can I be a public servant if I don’t know what’s going on in my community?” said Mulliens.

Jo’Rae Jenkins organized this. She’s been trying to make it happen for more than a year.

“With everything that’s been going on in the last year, year and a half, I’ve just seen that our community, has, like they’re not really connected with law enforcement,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins hopes events like this will help people connect with law enforcement, especially children.

“A lot of times when I come out here, they’re fearful,” said Jenkins. “They’ll see police and they’ll run, but they need to know that they’re here to support.”

The police, and the community, trying to build a better relationship.

“It’s gonna take everybody to come together and say what’s going on in our community, how can we effectively make an impact and change,” said Mulliens.

Mulliens says this event is a good start. He thinks having more events and conversations like this will help the community moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.