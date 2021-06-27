Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be the chance for a scattered showers and storms through this evening with most of the activity dying down after sunset. Lows tonight will stay sticky near 70 by tomorrow morning. Isolated storms are expected to develop this afternoon with highs in the upper 8-s and low 9-s. High temperatures around the Augusta area should reach about 92°. Don’t cancel outdoor plans this afternoon but keep a casual eye to the sky. The good news is that most of the area is trending dry. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

High temperatures staying near average over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

A tropical wave looks to move closer to the GA/SC coastline by Monday afternoon. While the formation of a named storm is very low at 20% showers and storms will be very likely for costal areas and even some scattered showers and storms are possible for our southern counties. Overall rain totals in the CSRA will be low with higher amounts due to pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Winds will be breezy out of the SSE between 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Keep it here for the latest updates on the forecast.

Tracking an area of potential tropical development that could influence our weather pattern here in the CSRA this upcoming week. (WRDW)

