Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated showers/storms possible this evening. Tracking the tropics and an unsettled weather pattern for the work week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be the chance for scattered showers and storms through this evening with most of the activity dying down after sunset. Lows tonight will stay sticky in the upper 60s to near 70 by tomorrow morning.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

A tropical wave will move closer to the GA/SC coastline by Monday afternoon. The NHC has upgraded this system to a 50% of development over the next 2-5 days. Most of the impacts will be along the coastline in the form of rough surf, showers, and thunderstorms. Afternoon rainfall will be possible here in the CSRA along with breezier conditions, winds will be out of the ESE between 10-15 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph.

Rain chances stay on the higher side through most of the week and look to climb for the 4th of July Weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates on the forecast.

