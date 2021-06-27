Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal collision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of an Aiken man.

The collision occurred this evening at approximately 5:26 PM on Rudy Mason Parkway at York Street, Aiken, SC. The victim was riding a moped when he turned eastward onto Rudy Mason Parkway into the path of an eastbound 1999 Ford truck causing the truck to run over the victim.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

The victim has been identified as 78-year-old Edward L. Blackwell.

The Aiken Department is continuing with the investigation, toxicology analysis are pending on Mr. Blackwell.

