Schedule prescribed burn Saturday in Hitchcock Woods

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hitchcock Woods Foundation Woods staff and prescribed fire team will be conducting an approximate 20 acre hazard reduction prescribed burn, Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

This prescribed burn will also focus on wildlife habitat management along with underbrush control to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The unit we will be focusing on is located on the south eastern side of Hitchcock Woods in the area of Fox Field. This management unit was last treated with prescribed fire in winter of 2019, so this will be the rotational maintenance burn of this tract to help promote native groundcover and maintain resiliency.

Prescribed burns conducted during the spring and summer, best known as “growing season burns,” best mimic the natural fire cycle that would have occurred from lightning strike ignitions across our forests long ago. These low intensity fires are what kept habitat healthy and open for a huge array of wildlife species.

We have had a solid amount of rain recently, 3″ in our area in the last week and a half and we have a window with proper fire weather to safely conduct this prescribed burn before the next round of rain this weekend as we are due for an increase in moisture in the coming days.

The forecast for tomorrow calls for southeast transport and surface winds so our smoke will rise up to approximately 5100′ and head northwest. Our smoke sensitive area will be the Kalmia Hill and Highland Park residential areas, approximately 1.25 miles to the northwest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.