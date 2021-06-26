Advertisement

Schedule prescribed burn Saturday in Hitchcock Woods

Hitchcock Woods
Hitchcock Woods(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hitchcock Woods Foundation Woods staff and prescribed fire team will be conducting an approximate 20 acre hazard reduction prescribed burn, Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

This prescribed burn will also focus on wildlife habitat management along with underbrush control to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The unit we will be focusing on is located on the south eastern side of Hitchcock Woods in the area of Fox Field. This management unit was last treated with prescribed fire in winter of 2019, so this will be the rotational maintenance burn of this tract to help promote native groundcover and maintain resiliency.

Prescribed burns conducted during the spring and summer, best known as “growing season burns,” best mimic the natural fire cycle that would have occurred from lightning strike ignitions across our forests long ago. These low intensity fires are what kept habitat healthy and open for a huge array of wildlife species.

We have had a solid amount of rain recently, 3″ in our area in the last week and a half and we have a window with proper fire weather to safely conduct this prescribed burn before the next round of rain this weekend as we are due for an increase in moisture in the coming days.

The forecast for tomorrow calls for southeast transport and surface winds so our smoke will rise up to approximately 5100′ and head northwest. Our smoke sensitive area will be the Kalmia Hill and Highland Park residential areas, approximately 1.25 miles to the northwest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks...
What Ga. secretary of state says about Giuliani losing law license
If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?
Melissa Lockhart
Woman accused of burying mom’s remains behind Augusta home to stay jailed
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant

Latest News

Local doctors express concern about vaccination rates this Fourth of July
As we head back into the crowd and head into the Fourth of July holiday doctors are still...
COVID-19 Vaccines 'We're behind much of the country'
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Frozen Cooked Shrimp
CDC reports salmonella outbreak in frozen cooked shrimp
Critical Race Theory is not part of South Carolina���s K-12 curriculum, educators say, and...
Bills, the budget, and letters to university presidents: The Critical Race Theory debate in S.C.