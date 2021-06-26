Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in Orangeburg County

By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that one person is deceased after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

At 10:14 p.m. on Friday a pedestrian was walking north on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane when it was struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center for injuries.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. This is still under investigation by the SCHP.

