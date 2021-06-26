Local doctors express concern about vaccination rates this Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we head back into the crowd and head into the Fourth of July holiday doctors are still concerned about one thing vaccines. Vaccination rates across the state are still low and the demand is falling.

Hospitalizations are down, cases are down, but so are vaccination rates.

Only 29 percent of people in Richmond County are fully vaccinated. That puts us below the state average and also below our neighboring counties with Columbia at 34 and Burke at 31 percent. But a few perks might be getting people closer to getting that shot.

As you walk through the grass of Augusta Pride you’ll come across a mobile vaccine site.

“Whether it be a church or a business or an event, but the purpose is to bring it to whoever needs it, whenever they need it,” said Kimberly Allen, Georgia Department of Health mobile clinic nurse.

The Georgia Department of Health’s mobile team has traveled across 13 counties giving over 5,000 vaccine doses.

“Whoever comes - comes, we’ll take everybody. We’re just excited to put a vaccine in somebody’s arm if they want to,” said Allen.

Allen has worked on the mobile team since January. She’s seen vaccine urgency come and go in waves. Right now Georgia and South Carolina are included in the bottom 11 states with the lowest vaccination rates.

“I thought that people would be standing in line and they were at first. They were doing what they could to find where they could get the vaccine,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, Infectious Disease Expert, AU Health.

But now - “Seems like most folks don’t want to get the shots,” he said.

That’s why businesses have joined in with incentives. Whether it’s $25 dollars at Walgreen’s, a ‘shot and a chaser’ at local breweries, or a free donut at Krispy Kreme rolling up your sleeve now has perks.

“That does get people’s attention,” said Dr. MacArthur. “We’re behind much of the country, but we are, I think making progress.”

East Central Health District is offering free mobile COVID-19 vaccinations. If you’re a business that is interested, contact their mobile vaccination line at (706) 849-8876 and leave a message.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.