Extra unemployment checks drying up in a matter of days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Extra unemployment checks will dry up in a matter of days here in Augusta. Tomorrow the $300 a week benefits end in Georgia. They end Sunday in South Carolina.

What’s being lost here are the additional $300 federal benefits including money for people that pre-pandemic wouldn’t have qualified like self-employed people or gig workers.

You can still get state unemployment but there are some stipulations. So basically, unemployment benefit requirements go back to what they were pre-pandemic. In Georgia, that means you have to prove you’ve reached out about three jobs. In South Carolina, it’s two.

Both governors say cutting the federal benefits out will include people to get back to work. Both states also have websites where you can look at different available jobs. To view these visit Georgia Department of Labor and South Carolina Department of Labor.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.