Advertisement

Extra unemployment checks drying up in a matter of days

By Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Extra unemployment checks will dry up in a matter of days here in Augusta. Tomorrow the $300 a week benefits end in Georgia. They end Sunday in South Carolina.

What’s being lost here are the additional $300 federal benefits including money for people that pre-pandemic wouldn’t have qualified like self-employed people or gig workers.

You can still get state unemployment but there are some stipulations. So basically, unemployment benefit requirements go back to what they were pre-pandemic. In Georgia, that means you have to prove you’ve reached out about three jobs. In South Carolina, it’s two.

Both governors say cutting the federal benefits out will include people to get back to work. Both states also have websites where you can look at different available jobs. To view these visit Georgia Department of Labor and South Carolina Department of Labor.

MORE: | Tired of delays in jobless aid, Georgians take state to court

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert White
Husband arrested after Martinez shooting sends woman to hospital
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing man behind a Grovetown...
Body of missing man discovered behind Grovetown church
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken

Latest News

Critical Race Theory is not part of South Carolina���s K-12 curriculum, educators say, and...
Bills, the budget, and letters to university presidents: The Critical Race Theory debate in S.C.
Take a look at these cute faces finally back at the airport. Because of the pandemic Augusta...
Pups help fliers at Augusta Regional Airport
Take a look at these cute faces finally back at the airport. Because of the pandemic Augusta...
Pups helping flyers at Augusta Regional
Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in the US
COVID-19 Delta variant concerns with upcoming Fourth of July celebrations