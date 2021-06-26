Early morning shooting in McCormick County leaves one dead, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead after an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched in the early hours of the morning, sometime after midnight, to a fight in progress around the 900 block of Belfield Road in McCormick County. Upon arrival, they observed a lone male laying on the porch on a wheelchair ramp by himself. He had been shot twice in the chest.

Paramedics were called and he was pronounced deceased by the coroner on the scene within an hour and a half. The suspect was arrested on the scene, taken into custody, and transported to jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and they are awaiting a forensic and toxicology report.

Check back for updates.

