Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw low temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s with dense fog in some of our eastern and southern CSRA counties. Our usual summer pattern is expected this weekend with hot and humid conditions. Try to get outdoor plans in early in the day today. Scattered downpours and storms are expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows will be near 70 by Sunday morning. Isolated storms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon with highs near 90. Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday. Most of the area is trending dry. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

Pop-up showers and storms possible into next week. (WRDW)

