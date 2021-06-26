Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The humidity made a comeback this afternoon after several days of comfortable temps in the mid 80s with low humidity. With the humidity this afternoon, temperatures felt more like the mid 90s vs the actual high near 91°.

There will be the chance for a scattered showers and storms through this evening with most of the activity dying down after sunset. Lows tonight will stay sticky near 70 by tomorrow morning. Isolated storms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon with highs near 92°. Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday. Most of the area is trending dry. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday Kayak Forecast (WRDW)

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

A tropical wave looks to move closer to the GA/ SC coastline by Monday afternoon. While the formation of a named storm is very low at 10% showers and storms will be very likely for the costal areas and even some scattered showers and storms for our southern counties. Overall rain totals in the CSRA will be low with higher amounts under a few afternoon storms. Winds will be breezy out of the SSE between 10-15 mph with gusts near 20. Keep it here for the latest.

Tropical Outlook (WRDW)

